Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

If you’ve spent any amount of time on X (formerly Twitter) since 2015, chances are you’re familiar with Nicholas Fraser—the face of the “Why You Always Lying?” meme.

Fraser first rose to fame eight years ago with a Vine video of him performing a funny, homemade song his backyard to the tune of the 1998 R&B song “Too Close” by Next. The snippet has spawned parodies, remixes and even become a reaction in its own right.

Now, drinks giant Diageo has tapped Fraser to front its first global campaign for Captain Morgan’s Spiced Gold 0.0%, the debut alcohol-free spirit from the rum brand.

This time around, the creator is posing a new question in his lyrics—“Why you always whying?”—in response to an awkward question those avoiding alcohol for whatever reason are too often asked: “Why aren’t you drinking?”

Captain Morgan

The TV ad at the heart of the campaign shows a man pouring himself Captain Morgan 0.0% and soda and being questioned about why. Audible gasps can be heard before Fraser pops up in his famous shirt and challenges the reaction, taking over the party with his famous tune.

Captain Morgan’s global brand director, Samori Gambrah, told Adweek he hopes the campaign from ad agency Anomaly will challenge people to stop asking this question and normalize moderation in social settings.

“We explored the insights around drinking in moderation, and something that came up time and time again, across demographics and geographies, was that when people order an alcohol-free beverage, they’re asked why,” he explained. “So we wanted to start a conversation about the question itself.”

Avoiding a ‘preachy’ message

Produced by Outsider and directed by their Cape Town-based director Karien Cherry, video content, a series of GIFs and other assets have been created to run across markets.

The spot is part of Captain Morgan’s wider “Spice On” brand proposition, refreshed in 2022 to bring some “zest” back into the brand’s creative output and celebrate the individuality of those sipping on the drink.

In tandem with this, the advertiser launched a new commitment to messaging around responsible drinking. In early 2023, this manifested in “Enjoy Slow,” a U.K. and South Africa push starring songwriter and rapper Bree Runway that encouraged drinkers to sip at their own pace.

That campaign has already delivered 443 million media impressions for the brand, said Gambrah.

“Why You Whying?” aims to build on this, with a message that’s fun and thought-provoking rather than condescending.

“It had to be a positive story, not lofty or preachy,” explained Gambrah. “It had to be accessible, down to earth and something that resonated with consumers.”

The cohesion between these two campaigns is important for Diageo—not only because the drinks giant has a target to reach 1 billion consumers with moderation messages by 2030 as part of its ESG framework, but also because Captain Morgan’s data proves that a weaving a creative thread across campaigns ensures the brand’s message is stickier.

“I like to call it the connective tissue,” said Gambrah. “The consistency is so important here; we need to leave lasting memory structures that resonate with consumers. And we have been doing that for the last few years, which has empowered us to feel confident this is the right approach to continue.”

Captain Morgan

All this, coupled with a bottle design overhaul, have started to shift perceptions for the brand in a “really positive way,” the marketer revealed.

In 2023, Diageo’s annual investor report showed Captain Morgan drove the 2% growth of the firm’s rum sales across all regions, except North America.

Shifting 0.0% from product to occasion

With Sober October in full swing, the moderate and sober-curious lifestyle trend is showing no signs of abating.

In the U.K., Drinkaware finds that one in five U.K. adults are using alcohol-free drinks as a way to cut their intake. Meanwhile, in the U.S., 34% of people are trying to drink less alcohol, according to data business NCSolutions.

Not only is this leading conventional beer and spirits brands to launch their own 0.0% products, but it’s also giving birth to craft distillers such as Crossip and Everleaf. This competition is forcing everyone to be thoughtful about how these brands are brought to market.

In March 2023, Guinness 0.0 launched with an all singing spot encouraging St. Patrick’s Day revelers to drop the booze. Heineken also brought its 0.0 beer to the Super Bowl, showing it was possible to say “cheers” without alcohol.

Gambrah observed that the industry has been focused on establishing taste credentials for the category and helping consumers understand the occasions where these drinks are best served. Now, though, it’s finding its feet creatively.

“We saw an opportunity to break down societal barriers with this work, backed by a bigger, more purposeful ambition to encourage people to order alcohol-free drinks. It’s a big shift from product to occasion,” he said.

“Hopefully that will help us stand the test of time and play our part in building out the 0.0 category for consumers.”