Call for Nominations: Adweek's 2023 Champions of Change

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Welcome to the Champions of Change Awards, the next evolution of Adweek’s Most Powerful Women in Sports franchise. The list spotlights the women and non-binary people making a difference in the worlds of sports and sports marketing, from players in the (literal) field to executives working behind the scenes to bring you the sports you love.

Now, we’re opening up nominations for our 2023 list.

Last year’s issue included WNBA legends Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles as our cover stars and highlighted the likes of Google’s Maria Taylor, U.S. Soccer’s Cindy Parlow Cone and the XFL’s Dany Garcia.

This year’s nominations should be submitted through this form by Sept. 18. With all nominees, please include a brief summary of your nominee’s recent achievements over the past year.

And if you haven’t already checked it out, Adweek senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane hosts our weekly Champions of Change podcast. Season 3 just wrapped, including episodes with WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale, the NWSL’s Julie Haddon, Ally’s Andrea Brimmer and more.