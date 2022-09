The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Every year, Adweek honors the Most Powerful Women in Sports, which spotlights those leading the way in the sports world, from players in the (literal) field to executives working behind the scenes to bring you the sports you love. Now we’re opening up nominations for our 2022 list.