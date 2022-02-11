Super Bowl

Caesars Sportsbook Serves Up Banquet of Mannings in Super Bowl Spot

JB Smoove and Halle Berry also celebrate the company's first year as NFL casino partner

Caesars Sportsbook Serves Up Banquet of Mannings in Super Bowl Spot
JB Smoove, Halle Berry and the Manning family celebrate Caesars Sportsbook's first NFL season.Caesars Sportsbook and Casino
Headshot of Jason Notte
By Jason Notte

5 mins ago

Caesars Sportsbooks has seen far too many bad bets come its way not to hedge against a Super Bowl upset.

Headshot of Jason Notte

Jason Notte

Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering brand marketing.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus in a coffee shop during a BMW commercial

Super Bowl

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Zeus in BMW’s Super Bowl Ad Preview

By Jason Notte

Ewan McGregor walks out of a door and onto a beach in an Expedia Super Bowl ad teaser

Super Bowl

Ewan McGregor Picks Experiences Over Stuff in Expedia Super Bowl Ad

By Jason Notte

Ewan McGregor Goes Wavespotting in Expedia Super Bowl Ad Preview

Super Bowl

Ewan McGregor Goes Wavespotting in Expedia Super Bowl Ad Preview

By Jason Notte

Thomas Edison and some gramophones in an ad for cryptocurrency exchange FTX

Super Bowl

FTX Teases Crypto Super Bowl 56 Ad and Bitcoin Giveaway

By Jason Notte

Microlearning
View All


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

You Might Like


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans


Is the Metaverse Actually Safe for Brands and Consumers?

By Tim Glomb, VP Content and Data, Cheetah Digital


6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari


Walgreens Advertising Group Looks to the Future of Retail Media

By Joe Doran