Young people are facing a crisis of confidence amid fallout from the pandemic and economic turmoil, according to research from British youth charity The Prince’s Trust. More than 74% of the U.K.’s 18- to 30-year-olds are facing daily concerns around their future, while 34% expressed having no confidence that they will be able to meet their personal and professional goals.