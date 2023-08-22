Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Majority women-owned wine company C. Mondavi & Family’s latest wine collection, Aviana, features interactive labels with augmented reality experiences.

The Aviana collection features three wines designed to celebrate “strength, adventure and ingenuity.” Shoppers aged 21+ can scan the QR code on each bottle’s label to load an augmented reality experience in which the character on the front of the bottle comes to life and speaks.

The AR experience encourages consumers to sign up for the company’s newsletter. It also provides links to the wine’s online store and educates consumers about the winery’s charity partner, Equality Now, an organization fighting for women’s rights.

“This new collection is about so much more than the wine itself—we wanted to inspire the energy and creativity that comes from connecting with friends, and the new ideas that emerge when traveling and getting out of our comfort zones,” said Giovanna Mondavi, member of the C. Mondavi family. “The wines each represent a mood and a mindset, all with a dedication to giving back.”

The Aviana wine collection is now shipping to stores and restaurants across the U.S. Each bottle is priced at $19.99.

“We want to engage a whole new generation of wine lovers, while remaining true to our roots,” said Liz Cohen, brand manager of lifestyle at C. Mondavi & Family. “With our global outlook, use of new technology and a bigger purpose, Aviana is a wine for the future, anchored in a family winemaking legacy.”