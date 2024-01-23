Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

Klarna, most associated with its buy now, pay later services, is an internationally recognized technology company that has rapidly risen in recognition over the past few years. Part of its success comes down to its strategy of aligning incentives with its consumers, creating a win-win situation for all parties involved in transactions.

This has been coupled with staying on top of evolving ecommerce trends, such as the gradual shift towards hyper-personalization. To learn more about its rise to success, we sat down with Klarna’s chief marketing officer, David Sandstrom.

In today’s episode of The Speed of Culture, Matt Britton sits down with Sandstrom, and together, they discuss his agency background, the evolution of ecommerce, and how aligning incentives with consumers has helped Klarna become an internationally recognized business.

Key Takeaways: