Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

In the past 18 months, the use of artificial intelligence has become increasingly commonplace, with businesses across all industries beginning to integrate it into their processes.

While we have already seen some potential revolutions come about, there are endless options for what it could unlock. AI really is the new internet.

In today’s episode of The Speed of Culture, Matt Britton speaks with Kevin Moffitt, president of Office Depot and OfficeMax. Moffitt digs into how Office Depot stays on top of evolving consumer trends and maintains a balance between attracting new customers and nurturing existing relationships. He also explores the impact of AI on the retail industry, and advises young professionals on how to prepare themselves for the future opportunities that these technological evolutions could bring.

The technology landscape is constantly changing, and you never know what new opportunities it will bring. Explore the future of retail with Kevin Moffitt on The Speed of Culture podcast.

Key takeaways: