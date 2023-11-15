It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Food meets feet as quick service restaurant giant Burger King (BK) and apparel brand FILA have formed a collab to produce a campaign that promotes its new range of sneakers, caps and more.

The partnership has produced the FX-33 sneakers and other items, which, according to the accompanying ad, have been forged in fire to combine the flame-grilled promise of the BK brand within the FILA design of the fashion collection.

Created by David São Paulo, the campaign film titled “Born Out of Fire” sees someone in a fire protection suit walk towards a Whopper before using a flame thrower upon the food, only to reveal a co-branded basketball shoe once the flames subside.

The collection also includes a cap, bucket hat, socks and a shoulder bag with a personalized logo inspired by Burger King’s “flame-grilled” meat. The items include the branding for FILA and for BK on top of some flames.

Additionally, the sneaker comes with a removable flag that allows for model customization.

The collaboration to produce the limited-edition collection aims to target Gen Z who are interested in fashion brands. They will be available to order within Brazil through the FILA website and within its physical and multi-brand stores.

“We thought about a collab that would be interesting for BK, reinforcing the attribute of ‘Flaming Grill,’ which is our big differentiator. The main objective was creating all this conversation around the fire, which was visually very interesting. People are wearing the pride they have in being fans of the Burger King brand,” Rogério Chaves, executive creative director at David São Paulo told Adweek.

It was launched this week at an event in São Paulo attended by press, influencers and fans of the FILA brand.





“We managed to translate BK’s fire in a fun and stylish way into every detail of the collection we developed together with FILA. We want to continue surprising our consumers creatively, taking our brand to the hearts of the young audience. Working with collabs is already a trademark of BK. Still, the products developed with FILA will certainly surprise our customers even more,” said Juliana Cury, vp of marketing and sales for ZAMP, the master franchisee of BK and Popeyes in Brazil.

Previous brand partnerships from BK in Brazil have involved tie-ups with Barbie, Stranger Things and Netflix.

Coincidentally, the campaign was announced the same week BK’s longtime rival McDonald’s announced its own partnership with footwear brand Crocs.