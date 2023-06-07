Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Burger King may be called the “home of the Whopper,” but not everyone prefers the chain’s signature burger. A nostalgic campaign created by BBH London acknowledges that no amount of marketing can get some people to change their preferences.

The minute-long spot, titled “We Give Up,” opens in the 1960s with a man watching a Whopper commercial. He moves through the decades, changing styles with the times as he encounters a bevy of Whopper-focused marketing: flyers plastered all over walls, a blimp, a woman using Whopper-shaped headphones to listen to a cassette player, bus station ads and billboards.

But the bombardment of marketing through the years fails to change the man’s tastes. In the present, he stops at a Burger King and almost orders a Whopper—before settling on a Chicken Royale instead, to the chagrin of the cashier.

“At Burger King, we’ve heroed our iconic Whopper for decades,” Burger King UK brand and communications director Soco Núñez de Cela said in a statement. “This year, we wanted to flip the status quo and celebrate a fan favorite, the Chicken Royale instead. This simple but self-aware idea reminisces on Whopper through the years, while reminding guests that while we may be the gome of the Whopper, we are also home to the most loved chicken burger in the U.K., the Chicken Royale.”

The spot launched Monday in television and cinemas, kicking off a 10-month campaign that will also incorporate out-of-home, social media and print activity.

Burger King U.K. named June 7 its first-ever Chicken Royale Day, offering the sandwich for £1 with a coupon available through its app. The deal also applies to the Vegan Royale. The promotion replaces the chain’s Whopper Day promotion, which offered a coupon for a free Whopper through the app May 18, 2022.

“The King’s crown jewel has been replaced,” BBH deputy executive creative director and partner Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes said in a statement. “Sorry, Whopper.”

CREDITS:

Brand and communications director: Soco Núñez de Cela

Chief marketing officer: Katie Evans

Senior brand manager – Burger King: Suzi Hoy

Advertising agency: BBH

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive creative director: Helen Rhodes

Deputy executive creative director: Felipe Guimaraes

Copywriter: Oliver Short

Art director: Jennifer Ashton

Designer: James Parkinson & Josh Bailey

Planner: Saskia Jones

Planner: Laura Casado Cisa

Business lead: James Rice

Account director: Laura Huber

Account manager: Zimini Fongho

Agency film producer: Victoria Doran

Agency assistant film producer: Rebecca Ellis

Agency print producer: Lauren Daniels

Agency print assistant producer: Micah Waring

Media planner: IProspect

Production company: Riff Raff Films

Film director: The Sacred Egg

DOP: Benjamin Todd

Executive producer: Jane Tredget

Producer: Kate Brady

Editor: Sam Bould

Editors: Final Cut Edit

Post-production company: The Mill

Post-production producer: Louise Unwin, Saskia Delius

2D lead artist: Carl Norton

3D lead artist: Andy Steele

Grade: The Mill

Colorist: Philip Hambi

Sound studio: String and Tins

Sound engineer: Adam Smyth

Music composer: The Infinity Orchestra

Music supervisor: Jacob Wheeler

Music company: Major Tom

Photographer: Lou Escobar

Print production company: Canada