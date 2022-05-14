Food & Beverage

British Government's Unhealthy Food Ad Ban Delayed

The new restrictions on high fat, sugar and salty food brand ads was due to start Jan. 1, 2023

The British government has delayed the introduction of its planned junk food banPixabay
32 seconds ago

The British government has delayed its much-debated plans to introduce an advertising ban on foods that contain high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) by a year as well as pushing back the introduction of deals and limiting the locations of unhealthy foods positioned in stores.

