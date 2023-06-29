Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
Now that the pandemic has ebbed and festivals are packed again, brands need to ask themselves a question: Are you hanging in the back watching the crowd and hoping they’ll buy from your tent, or are you part of the party?
According to entertainment and sports analytics company SponsorUnited, LiveNation—which hosts Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud, Austin City Limits, Made in America and other festivals—saw a 40% jump in festival attendance in 2022 from pre-pandemic 2019.