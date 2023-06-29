Experiential

Brands That Balance Vibes and Value for Festival Season Can Win Over Passionate Crowds

Marketers meet Coachella crowds in the metaverse, Stagecoach campers at showers, and SXSW guests on the ride home

Fans enter a Casa Bacardi activation at a music festival
According to SponsorUnited, alcohol brands are the top sponsor of U.S. music festivals, though how they show up is changing.AB Gonzalez
Headshot of Jason Notte
By Jason Notte

 

Now that the pandemic has ebbed and festivals are packed again, brands need to ask themselves a question: Are you hanging in the back watching the crowd and hoping they’ll buy from your tent, or are you part of the party?

According to entertainment and sports analytics company SponsorUnited, LiveNation—which hosts Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud, Austin City Limits, Made in America and other festivals—saw a 40% jump in festival attendance in 2022 from pre-pandemic 2019.

Headshot of Jason Notte

Jason Notte

Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering the business of marketing.

