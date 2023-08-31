Brands Volley for Advantage With US Open Activations

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

The U.S. Open provides access to hundreds of thousands of tennis fans and millions of viewers for weeks at a time—and brands want a piece of that audience.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens had 776,120 fans on the grounds during the two weeks of the 2022 U.S. Open main draw. That surpassed the previous record of 737,872 set in 2019 and sold out every event in Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time in the tournament’s 25 year history.

If you include the opening Fan Week, 2022 U.S. Open attendance balloons to 888,044—exceeding its previous best of 853,227 in 2019.

The average of 1.21 million viewers who watched last year’s Open events on ESPN lags behind only 2015 (when 1.27 million watched Serena Williams go for a calendar Grand Slam) and 2019 (1.28 million). Granted, many of the attendees and viewers were there for what became Williams’ last U.S. Open as a player, and matches involving Williams and fellow U.S. stars Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe scored higher ratings than the men’s and women’s finals.

That continues to make the U.S. Open and its hard courts fertile ground for sports marketing. With matches already under way, here are some of the brands looking to score a few points in the early sessions.

Evian

When you’ve been a U.S. Open sponsor for more than 35 years, your logo is all over the event site and every athlete and fan is already drinking your water and showing off your label, what do you do to make a statement?

If you’re Evian, you go experiential: rent a Circle Line tourist boat, set up a pink tennis court on the deck, get longtime endorser and 2007 U.S. Open women’s champ Maria Sharapova aboard and invite a select few fans for a cruise around Manhattan during the men’s final. Sharapova will chat about the previous day’s women’s final with fellow tennis star Andrea Petkovic before volleying with one lucky contest winner—who will also get tickets to the 2024 U.S. Open.





Fans on the S.S. Evian will get commentary from and a chance to volley with 2007 U.S. Open champion Maria Sharapova. Evian

“There are a lot of brands activating both on and off site,” Leeni Hämäläinen, marketing director for Evian in North America, told Adweek. “We’ve been there on site for more than 35 years, so during recent years we’ve really been prioritizing how we can extend that partnership outside … beyond those about 800,000 people that attend the event.”

The S.S. Evian departs on Sept. 10, with tickets going on sale at 9 a.m. ET on Sept. 5. Proceeds will go to the Billion Oyster Project to bolster oyster beds in New York’s waterways. Meanwhile, Evian ads will appear throughout the tournament on ESPN, the Tennis Channel, digital platforms and at stations along the 7 train’s route to Willets Point and the tennis center.

Moderna

Just as kids go back to school and much of the world prepares for the latest round of flu and Covid vaccines, Moderna returns to the U.S. Open for the second year in a row to let people know who it is and why it’s there.





Arthur Ashe features prominently in Moderna’s US Open campaign.

Continuing its mission of educating people about messenger RNA (mRNA) and how it works in vaccines, Moderna is back at the tennis center with a big lens for people to sign and information about what it does, supplemented by a TBWA-created ad campaign on ESPN featuring tennis legend and longtime AIDS and urban health care activist Arthur Ashe and above-brand “No Time for 19” seasonal vaccine reminders.

As the company learned during its first year at the U.S. Open in 2022, when it partnered with Billie Jean King and had her at its booth, fans who saw Moderna ads during the event or engaged with the brand at its booth were more likely to prefer its products. While that’s part of Moderna’s end goal, even getting fans to trust it enough to overcome vaccine fatigue and get their seasonal shots will be considered a win.

“We want to build that relationship: We want people to understand who Moderna is as a company, and also build trust,” chief brand officer Kate Cronin told Adweek.

“People don’t trust what they don’t know, so if you feel you know a company, you understand the mission, you understand the ethos of a company, you are more inclined to be open to that company.”

Aperol

Don’t tell the Honey Deuce, but its cousin from Italy is in Queens for the summer and partying with all its friends.

Campari Group’s renowned aperitivo Aperol is now an official partner of the U.S. Open, with the Aperol Spritz being poured at a bright orange patio bar near the main entrance to Arthur Ashe Stadium and from an authentic Italian Apé Truck near Court 5. Aperol also partnered with Racquet Magazine to give fans a chance to play on their Racquet House court in Rockefeller Center before the event, and created a Perfect Serve Kit for Cocktail Courier to make an Aperol Spritz at home.

Digital, influencer, paid media, ecommerce and social media campaigns support Aperol’s U.S. Open push, which is just the latest sports foray for Campari. Aperol has been a multi-year partner of the Australian Open, while Campari Group’s U.S. portfolio made Espolon tequila the official sponsor of Lionel Messi’s new home at Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.





Aperol and its beloved Aperol Spritz have arrived at the U.S. Open. Campari Group

Its Cabo Wabo became the first official tequila sponsor of NASCAR and serves as the official tequila of the Daytona International Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Campari’s Skyy is the official vodka of MLS’ San Jose Earthquakes and NYCFC—as well as the National Football League’s Houston Texans—while its Wild Turkey is the official bourbon sponsor of Nashville SC.

“Both Aperol and the U.S. Open have a rich history, deeply rooted in tradition and hold similar values of bringing people together, making the brand a natural fit for this iconic NYC late summer social occasion,” Andrea Sengara, head of U.S. marketing for Campari, told Adweek. “Tennis tournaments unite people from all over the world in a shared passion, similar to how piazzas in Italy are gathering places to enjoy the joyful togetherness of an Aperol Spritz.”

Jersey Mike’s/USTA Foundation

Jersey Mike’s and the USTA Foundation’s recipe for U.S. Open marketing has been so well honed over the years that it should get a number and a place on the sandwich chain’s menu.

The formula is simple: Bring in multiple Grand Slam winner and USTA Foundation board chair Chris Evert, put her in ads vowing to donate 20% of Jersey Mike’s sales on a particular weekend to the foundation’s Rally for the Future campaign, have Jersey Mike’s CEO Peter Cancro bring it home by echoing Evert’s plea—boom, you’ve made a difference.

This year’s fundraiser runs from Sept. 9-10 at the more than 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide. In 2022, a similar push raised $4 million to help support the nationwide network of National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) chapters that provide low-cost tennis and education to 160,000 disadvantaged youth in more than 270 communities. Meanwhile, NJTL chapters in 35 cities will also host Community Play Days on Sept. 9-10 featuring tennis and a Jersey Mike’s lunch for all participants.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jersey Mike’s for its generosity and continued support of our mission,” said USTA Foundation board president Kathleen Wu. “Together, we are helping young people across the country discover their passion and achieve their dreams.”

American Express

American Express is sponsoring its 30th U.S. Open this summer and just renewed its multi-year partnership with the USTA.

For the second straight year, it’s teamed with social sports platform Break the Love to offer card members free access to more than 10,000 tennis and pickleball courts (and clinics) across New York City through Sept. 24. Since more than 60% of players who reserved courts through the program last year expressed interest in clinics, AmEx threw in free tennis instruction and new racquet demos with Wilson at select courts.





U.S. Open attendees can play glow tennis at the American Express Fan Experience. American Express

Meanwhile, at the Open itself, the American Express Fan Experience near the East Gate offers all fans access to a glow tennis mixed reality game, relaxation services and cool-down activities (such as cryotherapy), an interactive live mural experience designed by illustrator Vero Escalante and a weekly chance to claim U.S. Open digital collectibles (NFTs) designed by Escalante.

A card member lounge also offers sneaker cleaning, massage therapy, espresso martinis by Lavazza, frozen Grey Goose Honey Deuce signature cocktails and exclusive merchandise from Ralph Lauren’s Create Your Own kiosk.

Meanwhile, Consumer and Business Platinum Card holders get access to a pop-up Centurion Lounge on the second level of the Louis Armstrong Stadium featuring specialty dishes and cocktails curated by chefs from New York and Philadelphia airport Centurion Lounges. They’ll also get to make personalized passport covers and take home tennis-themed giveaways.

Cardmembers also have access to American Express Radios that offer game coverage anywhere on the grounds and discounted bag-check services. The American Express Shop, meanwhile, offers cardmembers checkout-free access to items from New York small businesses.

Prudential

As 19-year-old Ethan Quinn makes his professional debut at the U.S. Open, Prudential uses its “Now What?” campaign to show him what those earnings could add up to in retirement.

As part of his endorsement deal with Prudential, Quinn will use Prudential Stages for Retirement and the company’s financial advisers to work with his earnings throughout his career. Prudential asserts that his investment could be worth as much as $2.6 million with help from compound interest.

“Earning a lot of money when young can create a false sense of security,” said Prudential CMO Susan Somersille Johnson. “Professional athletes are typically well compensated but are not taught how to manage their wealth. Ethan understands this, and wants to encourage young players to consider their financial future as their career begins, not when it is ending.”

In an ad directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green—the man behind King Richard and the upcoming Bob Marley: One Love—Quinn’s moment at the Open is contextualized as the beginning of his professional career. It’s a message that Green, a former college athlete, hopes will resonate with others in Quinn’s position.

“I wish I understood the importance of saving my pennies when I was a young man starting out,” Green said. “Although I was raised to live in the moment, to be present, and that any day could be my last, I hope this ad inspires young people to save for the rainy and sunny days, and create a plan for what’s to come.”

Quinn’s spot will be bolstered by paid digital and social media and is part of a global campaign for Prudential’s global investment management division (PGIM). Prudential also sponsors Cameron Norrie, the world’s No. 13 tennis player and the British No. 1 who wore the PGIM logo on his sleeve at the Australian Open, the French Open, the U.S. Open and Wimbledon. Prudential and PGIM, meanwhile, also will be featured on the sleeves of other athletes during 40 matches at the U.S. Open.

Acorns

It turns out more than a few financial firms and tennis players want to drive home the importance of early savings and investment during this year’s U.S. Open.

Online banking and investment firm Acorns has teamed with tennis pro Tommy Paul to give away money during this year’s sessions in a campaign called “The Long Game.” For every match Paul plays in this year’s Open, Acorns will take $1,000 and multiply it by the number of shots in Paul’s longest rally. At the end of every match, Acorns will give that money to a person who signed up for Acorns through Paul’s link.





U.S. Open competitor Tommy Paul is helping Acorns give away cash. Acorns

“Each forehand and backhand can set you up for the winning shot,” Paul said. “Same goes for investing—invest a little here, and a little there … and with the power of compounding, you’re giving your money a chance to grow.”

Acorns CEO Noah Kerner was a competitive tennis player when he was younger and sees Paul’s story as a parallel to that of the traditional investor. Through time, patience and hard work, a reasonable dream can come to fruition.

“Tommy represents the ultimate acorns-to-oak story, coming from humble beginnings to establishing himself as a force in the world of tennis,” Kerner said. “With Acorns, you can start small and with spare change and investments over time, give your money a chance to grow.”

Clif

If fans didn’t know who Frances Tiafoe was before his run to last year’s U.S. Open semifinals and his showdown with eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz, they do now. With a little brand help, he’s making sure kids throughout the country get a similar chance to make a name for themselves in tennis.

Tiafoe joined Clif, makers of Clif and Luna bars, in launching community tennis clinics in cities across the U.S. During the next 12 months, clinics at community centers in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston and elsewhere will feature Tiafoe working with young players as his professional schedule allows. Clif has actively supported the Frances Tiafoe Fund, which was launched in July with the intention of bringing together tennis and education to benefit underprivileged youth.





Frances Tiafoe and Clif have teamed up to hold tennis clinics for disadvantaged kids across the U.S.

“Joining Clif and having their support to bring these clinics to life is a very meaningful personal achievement, as my own tennis career started at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC) in Maryland, a community center my father helped build,” said Tiafoe. “I’ve witnessed firsthand the benefits of community clinics, especially in neighborhoods that don’t typically have access to premier athletic opportunities.”

The partnership continues the work of the Clif Corps Athlete Coalition, which partners Clif with athletes and organizations to increase sports equity and access to outdoor activities. Launched in 2022, the coalition has partnered with groups including Outdoor Afro and the Voice In Sport Foundation in an effort to improve Clif’s presence in various communities.

“What makes Frances an inspiring partner for the Clif Corps Athlete Coalition is his unrivaled athletic ability and his passion and energy for giving back,” said Brooke Donberg, senior manager of partnerships at Clif.