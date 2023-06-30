Bomb Pop Celebrates July 4 With AR Snapchat Lens

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

To celebrate National Bomb Pop Day on June 29, as well as the July 4 holiday, frozen treat maker Bomb Pop partnered with business agency Gale and actor Gavin Casalegno to launch a merchandise collection and augmented reality Snapchat lens inspired by Bomb Pop’s red, white and blue ice pop.

The Summer of Bomb Pop collection features a T-shirt, beach towel, cooler, beach ball and disposable camera designed by Casalegno and artist Andrey Azizov. One new item from the collection will be available each day from June 29 through July 4.

For this promotion, people can scan a real-world Bomb Pop ice pop with an AR Snapchat lens to virtually try on and purchase items from The Summer of Bomb Pop collection.

“Bomb Pop is already a signature staple of summer and we are thrilled to be teaming up with Gavin to further bring Bomb Pop to life,” said Alnese Thomas, senior brand manager at Bomb Pop. “Bomb Pop’s summer swag items are designed to capture the feeling of summer: the excitement and potential that all ages feel.”

To kick off its promotion, Bomb Pop hosted a pop-up shop at Pier 45 in New York on June 29 where visitors received a free Bomb Pop and had the chance to meet Casalegno in person.

“The Bomb Pop x Gavin Casalegno collab celebrates the iconic red, white and blue bomb pop with an iconic summer moment—the 4th of July,” said Lindsey Brand, creative director at Gale. “We wanted the collaboration with Gavin to be a true partnership. We worked with him and artist Andrey Azizov to develop five summer items that were true to Gavin’s interests.”