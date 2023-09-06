Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

As part of its latest campaign, mobility company Bolt partnered with Snapchat to create an augmented reality lens that allows people to reimagine outdoor spaces with fewer cars.

The “Feels Like Home” campaign was designed to encourage the public to “aspire toward better urban environments with less traffic emissions and congestion,” according to Bolt.

The P.E.O.P.L.E. Snapchat lens (which stands for Parked Environment Optimization for Public Land Enhancement) allows people to point Snapchat’s camera at vehicles in their environment to see them transformed through AR into structures like outdoor cafes, green spaces and cycling lanes.

“We’re really excited about our work with Bolt, not least because this project helps us to showcase AR’s ability to imagine and promote a more sustainable way of living,” said Poli Dor, head of Central and Eastern Europe business solutions at Snap.

“We have over 397 million daily active users on Snapchat, so to bring this type of creativity to our platform can have a massive impact and can help educate people to make more informed lifestyle decisions, like how they get around their city.”

In addition to this AR lens, the “Feels Like Home” campaign will feature additional social media and OOH elements. For instance, Bolt’s in-house team created a video centered on the idea of outdoor spaces feeling more like home.

“For decades, cities have prioritized cars over pedestrians, bikes and scooters. This is reflected in the space distribution in cities where more than 60% of urban areas are reserved for cars instead of pedestrians and infrastructure for more environmentally friendly modes of transport,” said Liisa Ennuste, creative strategist at Bolt.

“Many cities have realized that and are moving away from a car-first mindset by building cycling roads, supporting micromobility and turning parking spaces into small parklets. Our collaboration with Snapchat is a reminder of how cities can be improved by creating more spaces for people, not cars.”

Bolt’s mobility platform has more than 150 million customers in over 45 countries across Europe and Africa. The company’s products include ride-hailing, scooter and e-bike sharing, grocery delivery, restaurant food delivery, car rentals and a corporate mobility service.