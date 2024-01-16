The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

The Bay Area’s newest team is ready for kickoff.

Bay FC, a new National Women’s Soccer League team, has officially launched its inaugural brand campaign ahead of the NWSL season start.

For the campaign, “B Legendary,” Bay FC teamed up with creative agency Partners in Crime as well as producers Revival Film. The initial 60-second spot, “It’s Time,” will run across linear, streaming, social media and more than 600 digital and still billboards across the region.

“’B Legendary’ is a love letter from Bay FC to our Bay Area community, reminding them of their hidden talents, fandom and dedication as we march toward our inaugural season kickoff in just two months,” Jen Millet, COO of Bay FC, said in a statement. “There is no other sports market like the Bay Area, and this campaign looks to reimagine what a storied franchise can be, acting as a mirror of the people who live in the nine counties and who are just as passionate about sports as we are.”

The campaign and ad spot were designed with the Bay Area at its center and featured music from local artist LiTTiE.

“Being from the Bay means being a disruptor, challenging norms,” Stephen Goldblatt, founder and creative director of Partners in Crime, said in a statement. “Everyone who touched this creative work has a deep history in the Bay Area—from the production team to the music to the actors—and had a real stake in making something impactful for this incredible new sports franchise.”

Just getting started

Bay FC will kick off its inaugural season in March at PayPal Park in San Jose, bringing professional women’s soccer to a top-ten media market.

The club will become the 14th team in the league, with the Utah Royals as the thirteenth expansion team. And despite the expansion status, Bay FC already has star power behind it, with its majority investor, Sixth Street, partnering with four former USWNT players, Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner.

The campaign launch and upcoming season arrive following an unprecedented media rights deal for the league, bringing the NWSL to CBS Sports, ESPN, Prime Video and Scripps Sports.

The broadcast deal is the largest ever for any women’s sports league, worth $60 million per year, for a cumulative value of $240 million over the course of the term.

“As a young league experiencing massive growth, we wanted to ensure all our games were accessible to our growing and diverse fan base,” Julie Haddon, the NWSL’s chief commercial officer and marketing officer, previously told Adweek. “These distribution deals ensure viewing options across both linear and streaming platforms every weekend.