Meet the Six Mascots for Bark's New Line of Dog Treats

Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

Bark, the dog-centered toy and treat brand, introduced a new line of dog treats earlier this month inspired by classic cartoon cereal mascots.

The brand’s goal is to “make the world of dogs more like the world of children,” said Dave Stangle, Bark’s vice president of brand marketing. So, naturally, the cereal aisle was the perfect source of inspiration for The Snack Pack, the new line of dog treats that also feature six new mascots.

The mascots invoke classic cereal mascots with names like Tooty the Toot, a genie that appears when your dog farts, and Jim Sock, whose mission is to find his long-lost twin. The treats, as well as toy versions of the mascots, are available at Target and the Bark website.

Bark’s ultimate goal is to appeal to dogs as well as dog parents. “Nostalgia plays a huge factor in the designs,” said Stangle, “and I think any parent who walks down the cereal aisle can relate to how much these boxes pop out at you.”

For more about the new line of treats, the design process, and what’s coming up next for Bark, watch the video below.