Whether it’s a card a bank customer uses for payments or a service tracking how a company accepts or makes payments, Mastercard sells all elements of its business as “priceless.”

Yet the company still occasionally needs to explain its presence in places like the B2B Marketing Exchange earlier this year in Scottsdale, Ariz. Greg Boosin, Mastercard’s evp of b-to-b and product marketing, kicked off a conference session there by telling the audience that more than a third ($7.9