Avon Promotes CMO Kristof Neirynck to CEO

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Beauty business Avon has named its chief marketing officer Kristof Neirynck as its new chief executive following the departure of Angela Cretu after 25 years, although she will continue to work with the business as an adviser.

Neirynck will take over the role from Jan. 1 after two years of running the marketing for the brand, while also taking on the role of managing director for Western Europe earlier this year. During that time, he has improved the profitability of the region while developing omnichannel access to the brand.

He was previously the CMO for global brands at Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he oversaw a portfolio of more than 20 private label brands across beauty and consumer healthcare, representing more than $4 billion in sales globally.

“Angela’s departure has been a thoroughly planned process, coming only after stabilizing the business and identifying the right successor,” explained Fabio Barbosa, CEO of parent company Natura &Co, in a statement.

“We are thrilled that she will continue to be by our side, and in the name of the board, I would like to thank her deeply for her leadership. I’m delighted to welcome Kristof as CEO of Avon, capitalizing on his deep understanding of the business, its spirit and values,” added Barbosa.

A new brand vision

This year, Neirynck oversaw the rebrand of Avon, rolling it out across online platforms. He explained to Adweek that part of the elongated rebrand process would include packaging redesign across the main brand and its 120 sub-brands that will reach shelves and ecommerce platforms early next year. The company is also in the process of reducing its sub-brands to around 30.

“I am honored to take on this new role at Avon and continue its evolution to become an omnichannel, relationship-selling business, with representatives at its core,” Neirynck said. “We have an iconic brand: innovative and affordable products, and a business model that creates opportunities for women to embrace their power, on their own terms.”

In recent weeks, the 137-year-old brand opened its first physical store in the U.K. alongside the 63 outlets it already has in Turkey. It also plans to launch outlets in Brazil and South Africa.

And it continued its “Embrace Your Power” campaign with the release of its first Christmas ad, created by Wunderman Thompson.

After a decade of decline, the increase in brand marketing is already proving a success, as owner Natura &Co reported 3% year-over-year growth in its beauty category in its most recent financial results.

Avon has not yet announced a new chief marketing officer.