Avocados From Mexico Will Be in Super Bowl 57

Avocados From Mexico is back for the Super Bowl with an ad airing in the Big Game for the eighth time in the past 10 years.

The 30-second national buy was handled with Dallas-based creative agency Lerma. It will be supported by Avocados From Mexico’s #AlwaysGood 360 marketing campaign.

“The Big Game is very special to us as it celebrates the largest consumption period of avocados during the year,” Avocados From Mexico president and CEO Alvaro Luque said in a statement. “The AFM brand is responsible for 95% of avocado sales during the Big Game weekend. It’s the perfect opportunity for sparking goodness.

Avocados From Mexico returned to the 2022 Super Bowl after taking a year off in 2021. AFM had advertised during the Big Game for six consecutive years starting in 2015.

The brand, headquartered in Irving, Texas, dates to 2013 when thousands of avocado farmers from Mexico formed a partnership with importers and distributors in the U.S. and created a marketing arm they called Avocados from Mexico.

“Avocados make everything better—they bring the good times and good flavor to gameday spreads, and that’s great for avocado enthusiasts and sports fans alike,” Luque said.

In last year’s Super Bowl spot, comedian Andy Richter starred as Julius Caesar with a theme that saw ancient Romans scarf down on avocado-infused eats. The ad led the brand’s new creative positioning, “Addvocados.” The 30-second ad aired in the first quarter of Super Bowl 56 and was created with Austin-based Agency GSD&M.

Prior to that, the brand had released a 30-second spot for Super Bowl 54 starring Molly Ringwald.

Fox, which will carry the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, says it has sold out 95% of its in-game ad inventory, with 30-second slots going for upwards of $7 million.

For Super Bowl 56, 30-second Super Bowl ad slots went for as much as $7 million during NBC’s broadcast in February.