An epic campaign to promote Australian Lamb claims that eating meat can bring together divided generations as they discover they have more things in common than they realize.

The three-minute film, “The Generation Gap,” continues a series of annual ads from Australian Lamb, a brand originating from Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA). It has already garnered much attention online from astonished viewers, with around 300,000 views in two days on YouTube and more than 250,000 likes and 16,000 shares on TikTok.

Created by Accenture Song agency The Monkeys, the spot features the worst version of each generation, with older people walking around in the sunny suburbs and Gen Z living in a digital metropolis, each complaining about the other while a literal crack in the landscape between them widens.

“Just remember, we’re the ones that invented your precious worldwide web,” shouts one of the golden oldies at the young people across the divide. This causes a minor tremor to occur that makes the gap bigger.

Gen Z complain about being ignored, while Millennials are also satirized as self-aware, wall-climbing, buzzword users. Continuing the stereotypes, Gen Xers are portrayed as self-pitying.

Meanwhile, sitting in the middle of each of these divides is a barbecued lamb, the smell of which unites all sides and sees the literal gap close as they all begin to admit they do have more things in common.

“I’m addicted to my phone as well,” shouts one Boomer across the divide. The groups begin to empathize with each other’s difficulties and heal the country’s divisions.

The film ends with plenty of apologies, hugs and barbecue, closing with the message: “Share the lamb – 100% Australian”.

The campaign follows YouGov research on views from each generation, including that 93% of Australians agree that spending time with other generations has a positive impact, while 47% say that an outdoor barbecue is their favorite meal to share with friends.

“Pop culture would have us believe that the generations are practically different species… Whether it’s a love of our sporting heroes or our ‘Zillennials’ [people born on the cusp of the Millennial generation and Generation Z], or beautiful landscapes – the best of Australia always brings us together. What better way to break down the generational divide than over an epic Aussie lamb BBQ the ultimate unifier? Lamb should be on the shopping list of anyone looking to celebrate this summer.”