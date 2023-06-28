AT&T Business Makes Its Commercial Comeback Personal

Business-to-business advertising is unparalleled in its detail. It will tell you what a product is comprised of, its capabilities, its capacity and its potential impact on a potential client’s business.

It may even throw in a few reassuring percentages and multipliers just to punctuate its point.

What it doesn’t often do is tell you how the product it’s selling is going to have any tangible effect on the human beings ordering it or benefiting from it.