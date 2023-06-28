B-to-B

AT&T Business Makes Its Commercial Comeback Personal

A new ad from BBDO shows the human side of the company's 'connectivity'-driven b-to-b branch

A car pulls up to a hospital in an ad for AT&T Business' next level network
Connectivity is key to AT&T Business' comeback campaign.AT&T
Headshot of Jason Notte
By Jason Notte

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Business-to-business advertising is unparalleled in its detail. It will tell you what a product is comprised of, its capabilities, its capacity and its potential impact on a potential client’s business.

It may even throw in a few reassuring percentages and multipliers just to punctuate its point.

What it doesn’t often do is tell you how the product it’s selling is going to have any tangible effect on the human beings ordering it or benefiting from it.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Jason Notte

Jason Notte

Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering the business of marketing.

Recommended articles