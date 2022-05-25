Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

This week Starbucks joined McDonald’s in retreating from the Russian market entirely. However, people still don’t feel like brands are doing enough to help Ukraine, as the Kremlin continues to wage its brutal war. What’s more, they’re placing greater accountability on advertisers than their own governments.