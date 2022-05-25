Advertising

As Starbucks Retreats from Russia, Pressure Mounts on Brands to Do More

Amid Russia's war on Ukraine, people expect more of brands than they do their governments.

Starbucks has followed McDonald's in cutting business ties with Russia entirely.
This week Starbucks joined McDonald’s in retreating from the Russian market entirely. However, people still don’t feel like brands are doing enough to help Ukraine, as the Kremlin continues to wage its brutal war. What’s more, they’re placing greater accountability on advertisers than their own governments.

