Gaming

Andrea Perez is a Game Changer for Sony Interactive

The former Nike and Jordan Brand executive sees a passion for the players at the company behind PlayStation

Andrea Perez is a Game Changer for Sony Interactive
Andrea Perez makes the jump from Nike to Sony Interactive Entertainment.Nike
Headshot of Jason Notte
By Jason Notte

7 seconds ago

Whether it’s in sports or in video games, elite players go where they can be a playmaker and game-changer.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Jason Notte

Jason Notte

Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering brand marketing.

Recommended articles