It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 25, encouraging shoppers to “shop small” at small businesses this holiday season.

According to the American Express Shop Small Impact Study, 55% of small business owners “anticipate Small Business Saturday will make a significant contribution to their overall holiday sales this year,” and 45% of Gen Z and millennial “shoppers said they would shop more at small businesses if they had technology, such as augmented reality.”

To encourage shoppers to support small businesses, American Express’ “Door to Shop Small” campaign is highlighting 10 small businesses in an augmented-reality mall.

Built by Momentum Worldwide, Amex’s Door to Shop Small AR experience allows people to virtually step inside 10 businesses—Cadence, Courant, Terminal B, Gray Malin, Paper Shoot Camera, Little Words Project, Made In, SKNMUSE, Silked and Cut + Clarity—to browse their products. If shoppers see something they’d like to purchase, they can tap “Visit Shop” to navigate to the store’s website.

The “Door to Shop Small” AR experience can be accessed on the promotion’s website. Amex will promote the experience through art installations in New York’s Gansevoort Plaza, the Pioneer Court at Chicago’s Magnificent Mile and the AMC Plaza at LA’s Westfield Century City.

“This Small Business Saturday we are using augmented reality to get even more shoppers through the physical and virtual doors of small businesses,” said Jessica Ling, svp of global brand advertising at American Express.

As part of this promotion, eligible American Express card members can enroll and use their card to spend $50 at a small business on Amex’s “Shop Small Map” from Nov. 20-25 to receive a $5 statement credit.