Advertising

As Agencies and Brands Define the Value of Their Work, Compensation Models Merit Closer Scrutiny

An ANA report found some significant shifts in how brands pay their partners

illustration of money exchange between two people
Value and trust have proven to be the most important elements of the compensation conversation.Caramel/Getty Images
Headshot of Jason Notte
By Jason Notte

2 seconds ago

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.


If a brand pays an agency for working on its ad campaign without the agency feeling undervalued or the brand feeling ripped off, congratulations: You’ve mastered agency compensation.

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) recently released its Trends in Agency Compensation survey of advertising industry professionals and found there’s still some question of how to pay agencies in a way that satisfies everyone. According to the survey, roughly 82% of the industry still uses labor-based fees and timesheets when paying agency partners.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Jason Notte

Jason Notte

Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering the business of marketing.

Recommended articles