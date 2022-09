Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

Welcome back, fellow pioneers! About a year ago, we made a big bet that business professionals would be interested in better understanding what the metaverse meant for them and the brands and companies they work for. And what a year it’s been. So much has happened since our last episode.