On this week’s episode, we travel back to Challenger Brands 2021 where Adweek’s former editor in chief, Stephanie Paterik sat down with the co-founders of Once Upon A Farm, which was launched in 2017 with the purpose of providing fresh, nutritious and delicious organic food that parents can trust and kids could love.