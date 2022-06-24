Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Presents... Jennifer Garner and John Foraker, Co-Founders of Once Upon a Farm

Learn how their farm-to-fridge company became a kitchen-crafted juggernaut

By Al Mannarino

On this week’s episode, we travel back to Challenger Brands 2021 where Adweek’s former editor in chief, Stephanie Paterik sat down with the co-founders of Once Upon A Farm, which was launched in 2017 with the purpose of providing fresh, nutritious and delicious organic food that parents can trust and kids could love.  

