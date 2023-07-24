Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

It’s on Airbnb. It’s on OPI nail polish. It’s on Google search pages when you search Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The Barbie Movie ad blitz has taken the marketing industry by storm. But there is a lot more to unpack here than the Barbie Pink Luggage Collection by Béis Travel (one of the campaign’s 100-plus brand partnerships).

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, Adweek Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart and community editor Luz Corona are joined by marketing consultant and Adweek mentee Jen Kling and Leila Fataar, founder of independent full-service cultural branding and marketing company Platform 13.

The group looks beyond the movie marketing campaign and dissects the impact of the brand, which is reclaiming its place in culture lost amid years of sales dips and criticism. They dive into the brand’s beginnings, why the long brand play is the smart play, and where Mattel plans to go next.

