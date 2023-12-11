The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

What will 2024 bring? According to Pinterest, eclectic grandpa sweaters, cheeseburger tacos, jellyfish haircuts and so much more.

In the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart are joined by Pinterest global head of consumer marketing Sara Pollack to discuss the social platform’s annual report that shares emerging trends for the coming year. With an 80% accuracy rate for the fourth year in a row, the Pinterest Predicts report is a blend of art and science that analyzes the billions of searches made on the platform and gives brands a head start on the hottest trends across a wide range of categories like fashion, home, travel and more. Pollack also shares the trends that were brought to life in the first-ever Pinterest Predicts Shop, an immersive pop-up shop in New York.

Stay tuned after the episode for another fun chat with John Bizzell, awards lead at WARC, who shares why the awards are so important to the industry and tips on how to win big.

