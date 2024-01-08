Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Marketing Oppenheimer Was More Than Just an Ad Campaign

The global CMO of IMAX on creating the optimal viewing experience

Headshot of Luz Corona Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Luz Corona & Rebecca Stewart

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35%.

Director Christopher Nolan designed Oppenheimer with IMAX in mind. He captured the film with IMAX cameras, and only in IMAX theaters will these sequences expand vertically to fill the entire screen. The immersive cinematic experience provided audiences with even greater scope and breathtaking image quality.

So how does a marketing team even begin to promote such a refined work of art?

@imax

Finding the man who broke the internet…a play-by-play. @Leon Ondieki @amctheatres @Scott Sullivan #IMAX #FilmTok #Oppenheimer

♬ original sound – IMAX

On the latest episode of Yeah That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart are joined by Denny Tu, global CMO of IMAX, to discuss how the marketing machine of IMAX goes deeper than merely promoting a film. In an inspiring and insightful conversation, Tu shares the importance of working with filmmakers like Nolan to ensure the consumer experience is up to par with the creator’s passion, where the minds and hearts of movie-goers are as they continue to emerge from the shadow of Covid and why marketers should dig deeper into the “peculiar” data points that jump off the page.

Beginning Jan. 12, Oppenheimer will be re-released in 15 IMAX 70mm film locations globally, building to a wide IMAX release on Jan. 26 (following the announcement of Academy Award nominations). The film will run until Jan. 31.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Brands, media and platforms have a powerful role to play in fighting inequality.

Adweek Podcast: How Can We Make Sure 2024 Really Is ‘the Year of the Girl?’

Headshot of Luz Corona

Luz Corona

Luz Corona is the community editor at Adweek.

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles