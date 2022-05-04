A Taste of the Greener Future With Clif Bar and Pepsi 

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Having an eco-friendly brand strategy has taken center stage for leaders in the food and beverage space in recent years. Pepsi’s chief marketing officer, Todd Kaplan, and Clif Bar & Company’s svp of impact and communications, Roma McCaig, joined a panel at Adweek’s Sustainability Summit to discuss their companies’ latest sustainability initiatives — from procurement to products to packaging — to help reduce environmental impact.