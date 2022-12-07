Christmastime can be tough for those who have experienced the loss of a love one. This spot from Dutch supermarket chain Plus features a teenage boy who has lost his father and must come to terms with his mother’s new partner.

Annually, the supermarket releases a holiday campaign that tells a family-based story, and this year is no different. For 2022, the campaign focuses on 15-year-old Gio and his reaction to meeting his mother’s new boyfriend, who eventually becomes his stepfather.

With Christmas as the backdrop, Gio’s grief is expressed as anger after he walks in on his mother kissing her new boyfriend. He continuously rejects him and acts out in school, leading to rising tension at home. At one point, he slams his bedroom door shut which causes a framed photo of him and his late father to fall to the floor and break.

Eventually the situation reaches a climax: Gio is alone in his bedroom and the door opens just enough so that a wrapped gift can be slid inside across the floor before it closes again. Opening it, he finds that it is the photo of him and his father in a new frame. He confronts his stepfather, who has given him the gift, and they hug, releasing the tension.

Gio then joins the family at the dining table for a Christmas dinner together. On screen, the phrase “Eating well means eating together” appears ahead of the Plus branding.

Energize, Plus

‘A real Christmas movie’

Created by Amsterdam-based agency Energize, it’s a serious campaign that is wrought with emotion and reminds audiences how the experience of the festive season is different for everyone, but that it is also a time for families to come together.

“It has become a real Christmas movie, with a heart. About being together, eating together and the value of family,” explained Robin Pas, creative director at Energize.

The TV campaign began to run in the Netherlands on Dec. 5 and will begin to appear in cinemas across the country Dec. 8. It will also be supported through out of home, social media and radio content. Online videos featuring the family in the hero ad will offer viewers ideas for dishes to make, affordable festive solutions and wine suggestions available within Plus stores.

