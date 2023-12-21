2024 Priority List: A New Partnership for the CMO and CEO

At the close of each calendar year, we editors like to ask industry leaders what they learned that year and what they’ll take away into the next. One word has dominated our conversations reflecting on 2023: resilience.

A fitting 2023 word, that. Marketing organizations and creative agencies have had to be especially resilient as they navigate macroeconomic troubles, inflation, geopolitical crises, shrunken ad budgets and technological disruptions like generative AI.

But another, more surprising word has featured prominently in conversations about the year ahead: growth-minded. Despite all the challenges wrought by 2023, leading chief marketing officers did not focus on merely surviving the year that was; they marshalled their creativity and industriousness to help their brands grow without spending as much as they did a year earlier.