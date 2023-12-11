The National Football Team in Argentina took the World Cup on Dec. 18, 2022, marking a major milestone for fans in the South American country. With Lionel Messi often credited for his uniting effect on the team, to celebrate the win is to celebrate his contributions.

Coming up on the first anniversary of this historic win, oil company YPF has teamed with Isla Buenos Aires to commemorate Messi’s achievements both on and off the field. Taking the form of a 90-second short film titled “Linea de cal,” the spot highlights Messi’s ability to win the hearts of soccer devotees across Argentina.

Directed by Fran Colombatti, the short follows a mysterious figure in a hoodie diligently painting the goal lines on a pro soccer field. Going off-field, the figure’s journey leads him over land and water, tracing the path with a line of white paint. As he begins to falter on a rocky mountainside, a group of young football fans rushes to his aid, pushing him and the marker onward.

For the love of futbol

Supported by a team, he makes it back to his starting point. As the hood falls away and Messi is revealed, a young player smiles and sends a soccer ball his way. A final tagline reads, “Thank you, Leo, for uniting our soil with your soccer.”

“In the agency, we had the chance to do several projects with Messi, but this tribute made us feel something very different from everything else. Who doesn’t dream of saying ‘thank you’ to Messi for all the happiness he gave us?” Rodrigo Greco and Mariano Gamba, Isla’s executive creative directors, said in a statement.

“Any tribute is too small for Leo Messi, as a world champion captain but also as an ambassador of our brand,” said Agustina Pelfini, YPF advertising manager. “Having him present in our promotions, activations and campaigns undoubtedly gives a huge impact to our platform ‘En Este suelo hay Fútbol.’”

Set to the tune of Gustavo Cerati’s heartfelt “Zona de Promesas,” the emotional short is a continuation of YPF’s ongoing En Este suelo hay Fútbol platform, (“On This Ground, There Is Futbol”). It was released days after the unique YPF/Messi soccer ball was made available, while the brand also worked with painter Martin Ron to create an enormous mural as a tribute to the athlete.

