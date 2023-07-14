Media agencies don’t want to be media agencies anymore, and they haven’t for a while.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the Omnicom subsidiary that oversees the holding company’s media agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science, is the latest example of how media agencies are shapeshifting.

In recent years, OMG leadership implemented a series of organizational changes that made it easier for the group to offer more to its clients.