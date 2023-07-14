The Future of Agencies

Why Omnicom Media Group Now Manages Business Development for All Its Agencies

It's eliminated siloed business operations and introduced new group-level branding

an illustration of hands reaching across each other to shake
OMG has been making structural changes to facilitate custom account models for roughly half a decade now.Imagezoo/Getty Images
Headshot of Olivia Morley
By Olivia Morley

 

Media agencies don’t want to be media agencies anymore, and they haven’t for a while.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the Omnicom subsidiary that oversees the holding company’s media agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science, is the latest example of how media agencies are shapeshifting.

In recent years, OMG leadership implemented a series of organizational changes that made it easier for the group to offer more to its clients.

Headshot of Olivia Morley

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

