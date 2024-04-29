Don't miss ADWEEK House at Cannes, June 16-19. Join us as we celebrate our 45th anniversary and explore the industry's now and next. RSVP.
Media agencies usually pay publishers on behalf of their clients, but not at the independent shop, Acadia. Its leader, Jared Belsky, has convinced 98% of the marketers he works with to pay suppliers directly, instead of entrusting that to his agency.
Belsky, who once led Dentsu’s 360i (now part of Dentsu Creative), told ADWEEK that opaque media transactions leave many clients wondering where their money goes, what discount they get relative to other clients or which media suppliers their agency’s committed to buying inventory from.