Media Agencies

When Media Agencies Score Good Deals for Some Marketers, Smaller Clients Often Cover the Cost

Agencies must balance their ledgers—but how ethical are pre-negotiated publisher deals

Adobe Stock
Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 3.14.13 PM
By Olivia Morley

Don't miss ADWEEK House at Cannes, June 16-19. Join us as we celebrate our 45th anniversary and explore the industry's now and next. RSVP.

Media agencies usually pay publishers on behalf of their clients, but not at the independent shop, Acadia. Its leader, Jared Belsky, has convinced 98% of the marketers he works with to pay suppliers directly, instead of entrusting that to his agency.

Belsky, who once led Dentsu’s 360i (now part of Dentsu Creative), told ADWEEK that opaque media transactions leave many clients wondering where their money goes, what discount they get relative to other clients or which media suppliers their agency’s committed to buying inventory from.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 3.14.13 PM

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

Recommended articles