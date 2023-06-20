Leaders from Colgate , TikTok , Amazon and more will gather at Commerceweek to discuss how to leverage new strategies, trends and tech to drive ROI and growth. Join us July 11–12 in NYC .

When it comes to brand partnerships, some content creators want to do more than show up in front of the camera—especially for a chance to champion social issues.

Influential creators will have a chance to steer cause-driven campaigns in a new partnership between creator commerce company Whalar and nonprofit the Ad Council, which have formed The Creators for Good Ambassador program.

Creators selected for the program will be able to inform campaign strategy, platform messaging and overall execution of the Ad Council’s Creators for Good efforts, which tackle social issues such as mental health awareness, gun violence prevention, substance use disorders and racial justice.

The partnership marks the first time in the Ad Council‘s 80-year history that it has welcomed talent into the foundational stages of project development.

It also broadens the talent and reach of the Ad Council’s Creators for Good arm, which launched in 2015. The division matches celebrities and other talent with social causes, enlisting them as brand ambassadors for campaigns. For example, previous campaigns have featured singer Billie Eilish and USC quarterback Caleb Williams speaking about mental health.

“Our partnership with Whalar and the formation of the Creators for Good Ambassador program has limitless potential,” Ellyn Fisher, svp of marketing and communications at the Ad Council, said in a statement. “We’re excited to collaborate with creators to enhance the amazing work these individuals have done to impact positive social change.”

The partnership will be celebrated in an event Tuesday evening at Whalar House in Cannes.

Sharing critical messages

A 2022 Whalar study found that 73% of Gen Z and millennials trust information from a person who “seems like them.” According to Jamie Gutfreund, chief growth officer at Whalar, these findings are particularly relevant when bringing creators into a space that mobilizes audiences through emotional connections to a cause.

Gutfreund, who recognizes the interest among creators to “inspire people to take action that goes well beyond selling products,” positions them as both community leaders and business professionals.

The partnership also allows brands to take greater advantage of creators’ abilities to both understand and monetize audiences.

“We know creators are uniquely positioned to deliver critical campaign messages directly to their audiences in ways other channels can’t,” said Fisher. “Often the messenger is just as important as the message itself.”

The initial creators in this new program include:

● Jonny Morales

● Chase Brown

● Kahmora Hall

● Tiffany Yu

● Jo Beckwith

● Cienna Ditri

● Sasha Hamadani, MD

● Rowan Ellis

● Matthew Maxfield

● Matthew Schueller