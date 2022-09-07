Whalar Is Elevating the Next Generation of Creators

Whalar recognizes that the life of a content creator consists of more than promoting skincare products, conducting fashion hauls and collecting paychecks. In partnership with Logitech for Creators, an initiative that is committed to uplifting creators of color, the creator commerce company just launched its own academy, enrolling 12 influencers across the U.S., U.K. and Germany. The program is devoted to uplifting marginalized creators, who are often inequitably paid, more susceptible to shadow bans and boxed out of brand deals when they engage in activism.