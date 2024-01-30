Agency Creatives Share Insights From Their Favorite Super Bowl Spots

When you think of the best Super Bowl ads over the years, what do you think of? Is it Budweiser’s culture-defining “Whassup”? Apple’s iconic “1984”? Or is it something less obvious, like Monster.com’s 2009 “Double Take” or Reddit’s 5-second micro-ad from 2021?

Here at ADWEEK, we wanted to know what agency professionals viewed as their favorite Super Bowl spots, as well as get a little insight into what they believe makes a great spot. After all, these are the creatives in the rooms where it happens.

So what exactly makes a successful Big Game ad? “Creating emotion,” said Ross Martin, president of independent agency Known. “People want to be surprised and delighted,” added Juliana Cobb, ecd at 72andSunny.

Watch the video below for more advice and favorite ads according to Martin and Cobb, as well as BBDO’s Chris Beresford Hill and Shadow’s Liza Bychkov-Suloti.