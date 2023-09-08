Keeping up with shifting shopping habits pushed many legacy advertisers into making big changes fast. Unilever, the 90-year-old advertising behemoth that manages more than 400 brands, changed its organizational structure in 2022 to better mesh brand and performance marketing and come up with a full-funnel approach.

Most consumers are at least familiar with its haircare brands including Dove, TRESemmé, and Love Beauty and Planet. But name recognition alone doesn’t necessarily push more products. For Unilever marketers keen on expanding sales, the task is tough: convert shoppers who use competing products into new customers.

Expanding