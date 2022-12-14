Upon viewing a great piece of work, other auteurs automatically think, “that’s so good, I wish I’d made it.” That’s the concept behind Adweek’s Jealous List, and as it returns for another year, we take a look back at some of the best spots in a year when creativity thrived.

We asked dozens of top agency creatives what their favorite ads were from the past year and why they wished they had come up with the idea. The answers weren’t all Super Bowl-related spots, nor big blockbusters, and there are some hidden gems here that some people may not have viewed before. Some made our 30 Best Ads of 2022 while others flew under the radar. Check out the peer favorites from a varied list of creative folks.

Some responses were edited for length and clarity.

Apple: ‘The Greatest‘

Agency: Apple’s in-house team in London

Apple

Chris Garbutt, chief creative officer and co-president, Virtue:

Apple’s “The Greatest” is the anthem for innovation addressing accessibility. Apple knows that in order to inspire its community, it has to have the courage to let the audience lead. This work does exactly that.

Andrés Ordóñez: chief creative officer, FCB Chicago:

Apple brings us a timely, beautiful film—from how it is shot, the casting, the music, to its story arc—resulting in an amazing product demo. It also shows how Apple’s product and advertising/marketing teams don’t exist in silos. They’re clearly on the same page, one pushing the other. The advertising and the product come from the same voice. And what I love the most—it is a great lesson to brands on how to be inclusive in their work. Did you see the version with audio descriptions? Well done, and thank you Apple.

Ocean Spray: ‘Power Your Holidays‘

Agency: Orchard Creative

Orchard Creative

Paul Caiozzo, co-founder and chief creative officer, Supernatural:

One ad stood way out to me. The perfect combination of product, culture and freshness. Great, simple extensions that didn’t look to do any “heavy lifting” but rather continued the fun. Doing all of those things isn’t easy and Ocean Spray did it brilliantly.

Mike Heid, creative director, Big Communications:

If we’re talking about things that just surprised me, a one-minute celebration of the jiggliness of canned cranberry sauce sure caught my attention. As a writer by trade, I appreciate that this spot says everything it needs to with a four-word song, a sick beat and some very committed actors. Even the “Power Your Holidays” payoff hardly matters, I’m already sold. This one was just pure fun and should put a final nail in the age-old fresh versus canned cranberry sauce debate. Wiggle, wiggle, jiggle, jiggle.

Aidan McKiernan, associate creative director, Lafayette American:

It’s simple. It’s stupid. And it’s the kind of thing you’ll tell your friends about then send it to them, and soon enough you’re referencing it and acting it out. It’s the kind of ad everyone wants to make.

Amos Goss, executive creative director at Via:

When I saw this, I experienced every possible human emotion over the course of 60 seconds. A kaleidoscope of feelings, including but not limited to—curiosity, bliss, disturbance, jubilance, amazement, horror, freedom and, finally, rage-filled jealousy. I have so many questions. Where did this incredible song come from? Can someone please send me the casting specs? What was the single message? It jiggles? What focus group said this was OK? And are they open to new members?

Dave’s Hot Chicken: ‘Don’t Die Before You Try It‘

Agency: Party Land

Party Land

Josh Fell, partner and CCO at Anomaly LA:

Like nearly everything coming out of the Party Land crew, this made me laugh. Not a normal laugh. A surprised laugh. An ugly laugh. The type of laugh that creeps out of the guilty part of your subconscious. A vocal acknowledgement of the fragility of existence amidst the looming specter of oblivion. A giggling acceptance of the collective unspoken—that all one can do in life is to embrace the absurdity of it all and smile. And then maybe eat some hot chicken.

Liquid Death: ‘Not a Waterboy‘

Agency: In-house creative team

Liquid Death

Patrick Holly, executive creative director at Upwork:

In a move so brilliantly obvious that it should have been done a million times by now, Liquid Death sponsored an NFL waterboy and treated him to the same commercial treatment as the superstars he works with—and they did it all while taking a little poke at Nike, which was a fun touch. I suppose it should be unsurprising that Liquid Death seems like a creative’s dream client seeing as their founder is a former agency creative, but I have to say, they’ve got my vote.

Coinbase: ‘Floating QR Code‘

Agency: Accenture Interactive

Accenture Interactive

Ewen Cameron, founder and CEO of Berlin Cameron:

The simplicity and pure distinctiveness of the spot in a sea of noisy canned humor makes it incredibly memorable, but its true genius is that it is an unapologetic “direct response” ad. This spot combines impact with action and drives more than just Super Bowl chatter; [it] compels you to act and engage with it—something that most creatives would probably frown upon as a “lower funnel” marketing function and not the heady stuff of advertising’s Hollywood party. But therein is the brilliance—it’s art and commerce at its best and blazes a new path for the possibility of more original and effective creative that isn’t afraid to embrace the power of technology.

Clinton Clarke, digital creative director, Siegel+Gale:

Simplicity delivers multiple layers of meaning and emotional connection in Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad. The lack of voiceover draws attention to one of the most talked about inventions of our time. The CTA is transformed into the main star. Aesthetically, I appreciate how the work taps into the human need for resolution and seeing the QR code hit the corner feels like winning the lottery. This ad did so much to mainstream the crypto conversation.

Samsung: ‘The Spider and the Window‘

Agency: Leo Burnett Germany

Leo Burnett Germany

John Nunziato, founder and chief creative officer, Little Big Brands:

From a branding perspective, the back of smartphones are designed so that the camera layout identifies the phone. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra new camera innovation is reminiscent of spider eyes. Leaning into this, this Samsung ad creates strong recall with the eyes of the spider and the eyes of the camera to help consumers identify the brand. There is also an interesting relatable element to how the digital world has made us all more solitary creatures, desperate to make connections even though we are more connected than ever.

WeCapital: ‘Data Tienda‘

Agency: DDB Mexico

DDB Mexico

Pepe Aguilar, executive creative director, Gallegos United:

Before the democratization of data, creatives dreamed about demonstrably changing the world with our ideas, though we rarely had the chance. Now that everyone uses, shares and creates data, many brands have embraced social purpose as the very thing that drives brand love. The “Data Tienda” campaign is a game-changing idea that opens the door of financial services to people who never had it while boosting a banking industry that struggles to reach the clients who need it the most. It’s great to live in a time when agency ideas can have that level of positive impact.

Cash App: ‘That’s Money‘

Agency: pgLang

pgLang

Thas Naseemuddeen, chief executive officer, Omelet:

The idea of financial literacy has been hit by several companies in the past, but this one took the insight so crisply to execution. The balance of finding authoritative voices but never sounding condescending is a massive challenge, but the storytelling on this was so beautiful. And the simple craft of this spot is exactly what was required. Finally, the fact that the first time I saw this spot was at the concert itself—woven into the show in the most gentle and non-intrusive ways—speaks volumes to the power of a good idea in the right context.

Budweiser: ‘#BringHometheBud’

New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them? pic.twitter.com/Vv2YFxIZa1 — Budweiser (@Budweiser) November 19, 2022

Hannes Ciatti, founder and CCO, Alto New York:

There’s been much talk about sportswashing in this 2022 FIFA World Cup. This is not a campaign but a smart brand action. I salute how Bud reacted to the last-minute decision to ban alcohol from the stadiums and made it about the joy of football rather than the politics. Bud will ship the unsold beer to the winning nation— after all, most fans do like celebrating the World Cup with a beer. I assume they will get good content and positive brand love out of it. Unfortunately, Italy will have to drown their sorrows with Peroni.

Paramount: Smile guerrilla campaign

Carolina-Cruz Letelier, managing director at M/H:

So creepy. So simple. So universal. Rather than go with a standard, creep-tastic trailer and a big traditional media buy, Paramount went with something bold, unexpected and bang-on perfect for the film. [With] the intersection of a clear, simple creative concept with smart “media” placements that guaranteed WTF conversation across social, it’s hard not to be jealous of this.

Ian Grody, chief creative officer, Giant Spoon:

So strong. Every appearance felt like an infiltration. Every on-air moment made you question whether or not you were seeing things. And that was the magic of the play; it delivered on the experience of the IP in the leanest, meanest, most destabilizing way.

Neverland

Sascha Darroch-Davies, co-founder and agency partners director at sonic branding agency DLMDD:

It comes down to scale; the full band, orchestra, choir. I love a big production like this—bringing in the best players in world-class studios and taking the team on a journey the likes of which most haven’t seen before. I liken it to a shoot production in many ways: a strike force of like-minded professionals working toward a creative goal. 50 different mixes, writer approvals, 100 different deliverables, deadline. We’re talking about 70 odd people contributing to this recording. Be assured folks, you can’t do this on a shoestring.

Adam&eveDDB

Richard James, creative director at The Agency, Specsavers:

As someone who’s been affected by suicide, this campaign really hit home. Simple. Powerful. And hopefully will help save lives too. Great stuff.

Levi’s: ‘Buy Better, Wear Longer’

Agency: AKQA

AKQA

Véronique Halbrey, ECD of Spring Studios:

I love this life story of a pair of jeans, in 60 seconds, to promote Levi’s message of sustainability and circularity. It’s simple, smart and bold to tie the history of a long-lasting product into a call for buying (less)/better.

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: ‘The Myth‘

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Wieden+Kennedy

Jay Russell, CCO, GSD&M:

This work really addressed all the stereotypes that were grossly deemed acceptable when I was younger. It hits hard seeing it from the other side and is an incredible piece. Thought about the work for a long time after I saw it. That’s always an indicator of a powerful idea.

Public service campaign: ‘The Real Deal on Fentanyl‘

Agency: Joan Creative and The Ad Council

Joan Creative, The Ad Council

Atit Shah, chief creative officer, Digitas North America:

This is a behavior-shifting bomb of a social good campaign. Put a lens on a drug that’s quietly, invisibly killing teens by crashing a real school day with a jarring lesson plan hosted by ex-drug dealers (wow). Then, unleash every mode of media to get the stark reality of those lessons out in the world. Deep admiration for the architecture of this program, and the exceptional craft, too.

Pantone: ‘Colors of Love’

Agency: TBWA Paris

TBWA Paris

Hamish Campbell, vp, executive creative director, Pearlfisher:

Not only does it address a powerful social issue where strong restrictions are being enforced, but it shows how a community of creativity can use design to overcome any challenge and help give a voice to the marginalized. Its idea is beautifully simple and strikes a more powerful message because of it. By switching the color of the rainbow flag to the corresponding Pantone numbers, it allows everyone to follow the rules but also show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

First Choice Bank: ‘Metaverrrrrrr‘

Agency: Leo Burnett Thailand

Leo Burnett Thailand

Ida Gronblom, executive creative director, FCB NY:

This reminded me of seeing Honda “Grrr” for the first time—“I don’t know what I just watched but I looooooove it.” Advertising has become so rational and overthought; this brings a fresh whiff of absurdum and self-awareness—and from a bank, no less. You could easily mistake it for a case of crazy with no strategic intent, but that would be untrue. You watch the same ad nine times with plenty of branding and product throughout, and the self-awareness plays straight into the hands of a younger audience who sees through advertising. It gives the audience a ton of credit, pun intended.

Cuanan Cronwright, executive creative director, FCB Canada:

While every marketing company in every corner of the world was trying to do something cool in the metaverse, these folks leaped 10 steps ahead. Instead of jumping on the metaverse wagon, they decided to take the piss out of everyone trying to do something cool in the space. And they did it brilliantly. Far ahead of the curve, so jealousy inducing.

DentsuMB

Cedric Devitt, CCO at Big Spaceship:

This spot was hands down my favorite spot of the big game. The writing was brilliant, each gag landing just perfectly with Larry David poo-pooing the great inventions throughout history, from the wheel to the toilet to the Walkman. I loved it then and with the collapse of FTX, I bloody love it even more. It ends with David being presented with the idea that FTX is a great safe way to invest in crypto. Larry scoffs and says, “I don’t think so, and I’m never wrong about this stuff—never.” It’s as if Larry was predicting the inevitable downfall with his usual Curbed prescience.

AstraZeneca: ‘Up the Antibodies’

Agency: Edelman

Edelman

Mark Ray, co-founder and chief creative officer, North:

An honest, earned emotional response is a kind of holy grail of advertising. It’s hard to pull off precisely because marketing, by its very nature, tends to trivialize our feelings as human beings. They clearly understood the importance of the message, dug deep into their craft, meshed every gear of storytelling and execution perfectly into place and created a genuinely moving short-form film.

Taco Bell: Doja Cat Announces the Return of the Mexican Pizza

Agency: Deutsch LA

Deutsch LA

Alyssa Cavanaugh, associate creative director, Special US:

I love how many surprising ways this announcement came to life with Doja Cat. From calling out Taco Bell on Twitter to a hilarious viral TikTok jingle to a brilliant announcement at Coachella. A brand not taking itself too seriously combined with innovative ways to use celebrity and channels created a moment where I thought, “I wish I made all of that.”

Liquid Death

Ben Majoy, creative director, Observatory:

Like anything Liquid Death does, this campaign just goes somewhere no other brand is willing to go in contemporary and relevant pop culture, while also using this seemingly untouchable angle as a clear message for good. Every time they do something like this, it just further reinforces the idea that their brand is about breaking seemingly superfluous marketing rules, and every single time I get excited that other brands might start to pay attention to how antiquated some of these false cultural barriers are.

Apple: Privacy Billboards

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Joe Staples, chief creative officer and partner of Mother Industries:

I swore at this work: “Oh f**k that’s good.” I reached for my phone and almost crashed trying to take photos of it from my car. Not learning my lesson the first time, I then almost crashed again a few times when I saw the other executions in the same campaign. The Apple Privacy billboards are brilliant. It’s so rare to say so much with so little. It’s timeless OOH work with a very timely message. When almost all other tech companies have server farms in Utah full of data that explains our hopes and dreams that they will sell, or worse, use against us, Apple does not.