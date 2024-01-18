Independent Agencies

New Agency Business Expected to Rise in 2024

RSW/US study of agencies and marketers shows an anticipated uptick in spend and use of AI

a graph going up with a person on a ladder pointing to it
The outlook for agencies and marketers is rising in 2024.DNY59/Getty Images
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien
By Kyle O’Brien

Subscribe to Adweek’s Europe News Update for trending news, inspiring creativity and strategic insights every Thursday.

Last September, a study by RSW/US, an outsourced business development firm that works solely with ad agencies and PR firms, found that small agencies were finding it difficult to land new business.

Just a few months later, the outlook is a bit sunnier, as RSW has released its 2024 RSW/US New Year Outlook Report with a view that over half of marketers are anticipating improved business performance in 2024 compared with 2023.

RSW surveyed advertising agencies and marketers in November 2023 on what marketers are planning and expecting, and what agencies are considering and preparing for in 2024.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien is a staff reporter for Adweek and editor of AgencySpy.

Recommended articles