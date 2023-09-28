Independent Agencies

Small and Midsize Agencies Find Landing New Business Increasingly Difficult

A RSW/USA survey revealed a bleak new business outlook and few plans to fix it

A figure stands in a boat, looking through binoculars at an empty landscape.
Large agencies are "playing down" and monopolizing project-based work, one survey respondent wrote in.Adweek/Getty Images
Headshot of Olivia Morley
By Olivia Morley

New business is drying up for agencies ill-equipped to find clients in a squeezed market.

This is according to RSW/USA, the 18-year-old business development firm that works with ad agencies, marketing services firms and PR firms.

Since 2010, the firm has surveyed agencies to diagnose new business trends. This year, it fielded the survey over a four-week period and collected responses from 250 agencies, and small and midsize shops were the predominant respondents to the survey.

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

