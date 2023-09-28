New business is drying up for agencies ill-equipped to find clients in a squeezed market.

This is according to RSW/USA, the 18-year-old business development firm that works with ad agencies, marketing services firms and PR firms.

Since 2010, the firm has surveyed agencies to diagnose new business trends. This year, it fielded the survey over a four-week period and collected responses from 250 agencies, and small and midsize shops were the predominant respondents to the survey.