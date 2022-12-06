Publicis Groupe's 'Holiday Wishes' Film Spotlights Important Cause

80% of adults will contract Human papillomavirus (HPV) at some point in their lives, according to the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases (NFID).

Publicis Groupe’s annual “Holiday Wishes” film this year focuses on raising awareness for the virus while having some fun along the way.

Each year, the agency network’s film features its leaders—CEO Arthur Sadoun and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Maurice Lévy—as they embark on an adventure before wishing their staff around the world well.

This year, the film takes a more personal theme with a PSA-like feel after Sadoun was diagnosed and treated for HPV-related cancer. It also comes with a special guest star making an appearance halfway through to lend some extra Hollywood glamour.

During this year’s film, Levy and Sadoun are seen to begin rehearsing the film for the year, with Levy describing 2022 as “a magnificent year for the group.” However, Sadoun takes the chance to discuss what he has learned about HPV instead, offering facts and insights on it to his surprised predecessor, who is used to a lighter tone.

In response, Levy offers facts of his own that he has learned from the advertising industry, including that 80% of non-working phones have actually fallen down the toilet and another about pilots falling asleep mid-flight. This leads Sadoun to come back with a fact about hair loss, which concerns Levy for his famous locks.

That is the cue for another guest to join the conversation—Oscar-winning actor and producer Michael Douglas—who has also survived throat cancer. He enters the office, where he and Sadoun discuss the need to raise awareness of the vaccine among more people. Douglas is also upset by how a star-struck Levy mispronounces his name.

The two-minute and 15-second film, created by Le Truc and Prodigious, ends with the statement, “Let’s get protected against HPV…in 2023,” as Douglas leaves the office.

The HPV virus is linked to cancer in both men and women despite the availability of a vaccine, which awareness remains low across the wider population. According to the NFID, most individuals will have no symptoms and may never know they have the virus, but while infected, they are able to spread it.

More details on the HPV virus and its effects can be found in a dedicated section of the NFID website.