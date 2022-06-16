Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.
Retailers are looking for ways to monetize the boom in traffic they are seeing to their sites with the pandemic adoption of ecommerce. Currently 80% of advertisers use at least one retail media network alongside Amazon, claims recent McKinsey research—and is a whole new revenue stream retailers had not previously counted upon.