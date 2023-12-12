Purpose-driven agency Public Inc. has put a cheeky feminist spin on Santa’s demonic counterpart Krampus by introducing Crampus, who is spending the holidays distributing menstrual products to people experiencing period poverty.

More than one in three people who menstruate in the U.S. and Canada say they or their family have struggled to afford sanitary products, according to research conducted in December by Toronto-based Public Inc. and YouGov. The situation is so dire in some cases that people must choose between basic necessities like food and period care products.

The “Deck the Stalls” campaign draws attention to a “solvable crisis” with a film starring Crampus, a fabulously dressed truth-teller with sparkling horns who serves as “the Period Santa” and “Mother Bitchmas.”

In a two-minute video, she snacks on cookies shaped like vaginas, hangs a tree with tampon ornaments and threatens to menstruate on anyone who doesn’t help the cause by making a donation to the global nonprofit Period through deckthestalls.org.

“Period products are often taxed by local jurisdictions, making these essential items even more expensive for people who need them,” Period executive director Michela Bedard said in a statement. “When Public Inc. brought us the idea of Crampus spreading the word about period poverty, we couldn’t say no.”

The campaign will run through the end of the year in the U.S. and Canada across donated digital placements, social media, OOH and wild postings.

The agency is “banking on high quotients of snark and rage” to drive donations. The money gathered will pay for period products to be stocked in public places like schools and offices, while local chapters of Period and their volunteer street teams will be handing out additional free products across North America.

“At this time of year, we often think about holiday get-togethers with friends and family,” Public Inc. chief creative officer Jill Applebaum said in a statement. “But if almost 1 in 2 (47%) people who menstruate are feeling stressed about their ability to afford period products given the economic climate, they’re not having the same holiday as everyone else.

“I can’t imagine anyone having to decide that they can’t go to school, to work or celebrate the holidays because they can’t afford menstrual products—and nobody should. That’s why we brought Crampus to life—we needed a holiday hero who’s here to #DeckTheStalls with menstrual products for all!”