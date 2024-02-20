PHD Is Adweek’s Global Media Agency of the Year

PHD is on a mission to understand the future generation of marketing, one that will be completely reshaped by technology. For the past decade, it has been ahead of the game when it comes to focusing on the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive marketing transformation.

That’s in part because it’s stuck close to parent company Omnicom Media Group (OMG), allowing PHD to grow its tech offerings at scale. In 2018, OMG introduced a centralized platform, Omni, that helps its agencies and clients create, plan and execute ad campaigns using data.