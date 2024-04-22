Voice

How the Next Phase of the Anti-Greenwash Movement Came to Life

Green Shield has been rapidly adopted by major advertisers as the gold standard for greenwash prevention

illustration of a green pain roller erasing picture of trees
The Institute for Advertising Ethics (IAE) launched Green Shield in in February.Travelstoxphoto/Getty Images
By Christine Arena

In February, the Institute for Advertising Ethics (IAE) launched Green Shield, an online educational course that focuses on the concepts underpinning modern greenwashing. It’s the industry’s first comprehensive, social-science-guided effort to combat climate disinformation and greenwashing—two problems that scientists, researchers, journalists and lawmakers have been urging to proactively address for over a decade.

Peer-reviewed studies, including the latest report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), have concluded: “Corporate advertising and brand-building campaigns” that contain ambiguous environmental rhetoric, exaggerated climate care statements, and false or misleading scientific information serve as “major barriers” to climate action with “negative implications for climate policy.”

Christine Arena

Christine Arena is the founder of Generous Films and a former Executive Vice President at Edelman.

