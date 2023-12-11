Voice

The New Power Couple: How CMOs and CTOs Can Drive Innovation Together

Building a foundation for a strong, unified marketing strategy

illustration of lightbulb with image of hands shaking
CMOs should consider their current relationship with their CTOs.Kacy Burdette
Headshot of Susan Rothwell
By Susan Rothwell

With the proliferation of digital channels and devices, reaching consumers and driving business impact requires a lot of sophistication. Brands are rapidly adopting new technology, and with that comes an important question: At the intersection of marketing, advertising and technology, how can teams align internally to ensure they’re using the right tech to achieve cross-organization goals? 

Technology is integral to the work both teams do and should be vetted accordingly, with CTOs and CMOs working together to establish a shared vision across leadership and drive bigger returns overall. 

The cost of an unaligned relationship

CMOs are under increasing pressure to create financial value and deliver return on investment.

Adweek magazine cover
Headshot of Susan Rothwell

Susan Rothwell

Susan Rothwell is chief revenue officer at Epsilon.

