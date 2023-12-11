With the proliferation of digital channels and devices, reaching consumers and driving business impact requires a lot of sophistication. Brands are rapidly adopting new technology, and with that comes an important question: At the intersection of marketing, advertising and technology, how can teams align internally to ensure they’re using the right tech to achieve cross-organization goals?

Technology is integral to the work both teams do and should be vetted accordingly, with CTOs and CMOs working together to establish a shared vision across leadership and drive bigger returns overall.

The cost of an unaligned relationship

CMOs are under increasing pressure to create financial value and deliver return on investment.